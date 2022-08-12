BATHURST '75 FC will hope to take full advantage of their second last home game of the Western Premier League season when they host Macquarie United FC at Proctor Park.
The Bathurst club will be down a little on firepower for this Saturday's game as they look to defend, or potentially jump from, fourth spot on the table.
The '75 men come into the match off a 4-2 success against Parkes Cobras, earned on the back of a stellar opening 20 minutes of attacking football and a bold second half defensive effort with 10 men.
Macquarie face a Bathurst opponent for the second straight round after going down 2-0 to Panorama last Saturday, and the bottom placed team in the competition will hope this time around goes better for them.
That'll be a big ask against a '75 team still fighting tooth and nail to get themselves back inside the top two of the competition with just four matches remaining.
Based on how the previous game between the clubs went, '75 coach Mark Comerford expects a motivated Macquarie team to turn up to Bathurst.
"When we played Dubbo Macquarie in Dubbo during the first round they had a 2-0 lead and we managed to come away with a 4-3 win," he said.
"I know that they haven't had the results that they would have liked, and it's hard to say what their numbers will be like travelling to Bathurst, but we certainly know what numbers we've got ... and we won't be at our strongest so it should be a good challenge for us.
"They don't have a lot to play for from a finals point of view but they have pride to play for. They were a grand final team when the competition was re-established. They're a club that's had an impact since Western Premier League has been re-established.
"There's a couple of really good senior players and a lot of youth in their team, so they'll only get better if they stay together."
Prior to the win over Parkes, Bathurst '75 had a 5-3 win over Lithgow Workies where they also began in strong fashion.
More of that early energy will go a long way towards keeping Macquarie at bay this Saturday.
"They won't hand three points to us so we need to be playing at a similar level to what we've been doing over the past few games," he said.
"The strengths that we have and the processes that we've put in place are what we need to keep using. We have players out so we'll need to rebalance things a little bit but I still that we're going to have a very competitive team that's more than capable of getting three points.
"We have to match the enthusiasm that they're very likely to bring."
Bathurst '75 showed their flexibility last round by switching up their play when they were reduced to 10-men.
Comerford said such a performance should be a confidence builder for any team.
"Last week we had a game of two contrasting halves. The first half was good as far as our attacking play went and how we controlled possession, then the second half was about being defensively solid," he said.
"We protected our lead well and we worked hard to make sure we could keep out whatever they threw at us.
"The last two games we've had two strong first halves and I think if we do that again we're going to put ourselves in a great position to get maximum points."
Kick-off at Proctor Park will be Saturday 3.15pm.
