Freezing, sweltering, scavenging and surviving in the Egyptian desert | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 14 2022 - 8:30am
Conditions were challenging for the ground crew at Sidi Haneish airfield in Egypt.

OUR historic photo this week shows a group of Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force ground crew at Sidi Haneish airfield in Egypt during the Second World War. The Australian air crews and pilots were taking part in the Western Desert Campaign.

This image and some 2000 other images are on show at the Bathurst Remembers World War Two Exhibition 2022, marking VJ Day and the end of World War Two.

