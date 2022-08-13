The Bulls are charging - however, Molong League Tag coach Ged Fulwood is keeping a lid on it.
The women in blue started their Woodbridge Cup finals campaign off in the best possible way, downing Oberon 22-6 in an elimination semi-final at Wade Park.
Advertisement
Molong were out to a strong 10-0 lead at half-time and kept the good times coming in the second.
While 22 points highlights the attacking prowess on display, Molong's defence was particularly outstanding with Oberon only scoring late in the game thanks to a brilliant play finished off by centre Jess Lutschinni.
Much of that comes down to the organisation from the back by Kate Fulwood who had close to a complete performance, scoring a double to lead her side to victory.
Coach Ged Fulwood wasn't getting ahead of himself though and knows there's a lot to improve on as another knockout final beckons.
"I'm happy with the win, it was scrappy though. I said to them we've got to be better than that to go any further, playing the next sides up (will be difficult)," he said.
Much of that ball control came down to a muddy Wade Park and rain throughout the week that made training hard to complete.
"Absolutely (that had an impact)," Fulwood said.
"We didn't get the last training in and only had a few at Wednesday night training."
The League Tag coach was also full of praise for Oberon who overcame a tough start to the season to finish finalists.
"One of our aims was to keep them scoreless but credit to Oberon, they've improved a lot since we played them last time," Fullwood added.
In the other Saturday League Tag fixture, Condobolin defeated Canowindra 38-6.
MOLONG BULLS 22 (Katie Fulwood 2, Libby Peschka, Ellie Trindall tries; Ellie Trindall 2, Emily Gobourg conversions) defeated OBERON TIGERS 6 (Jess Lutschinni try; Menzi White conversion)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.