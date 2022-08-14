Western Advocate
Watch

Bathurst City pushes St Pat's in its final Central West Premier League Hockey game of 2022

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:22am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst City vs St Pat's

FIGHTING to the very end - that's the way Bathurst City will remember its final match of the 2022 women's Central West Premier League Hockey season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.