FISHOS, good luck reeling them in.
That was the message from Member for Bathurst Paul Toole as almost 200 mature rainbow trout broodstock were released into Ben Chifley Dam recently.
"These rainbow trout are part of the state's re-stocking program to keep our local waterways full of healthy fish," he said.
"At around 70 centimetres long, and some even weighing up to four kilograms, our region's passionate fishos might have a tough time reeling them in.
"This is a nod to those anglers who I know are so excited to see fish populations flourish with not just these rainbow trout, but also brown trout."
Mr Toole said the state's fisheries experts have chosen to stock Ben Chifley Dam "because it has one of the best environments for these fish to grow and is an ideal location, right in our backyard".
The MP said the fish came from the NSW Government's Dutton Trout Hatchery at Ebor, east of Armidale, which produces more than 1.6 million trout each year - around 1.3 million rainbow trout and 300,000 brown trout fry and fingerlings.
"The NSW Government is committed to supporting the state's valuable recreational fishing sector, and as both the Member for Bathurst and a member of the NSW Nationals, it brings me great joy to give anglers great catches," he said.
"These fish are stocked in streams and impoundments throughout the Central Tablelands to support our fantastic trout fisheries and all the benefits that trout fishing offers."
The rainbow trout release at Chifley Dam follows a big Murray cod release at the dam in December last year.
Recreational fishers are reminded that they are required to carry a current NSW recreational fishing fee receipt at all times while fishing.
Recreational fishers are encouraged to use the NSW Recreational Fishing Guide, available from DPI Fisheries Offices, most tackle shops or online at www.fisheries.nsw.gov.au
