GOOD hands, good pace - it's a combination that has led to a host of Bathurst Bulldogs tries this season but on Saturday it still led to something new.
It's what helped Mia Lee to her first try as Bathurst Bulldog.
One of the host of young rugby league players lured to try rugby with Bulldogs this season, Lee suffered an early setback when injuring her knee.
However, since returning Lee has been one of the side's big improvers.
Her try, which came in the final round of the regular Ferguson Cup season as Bulldogs beat Orange City 40-7, was a good reward for her efforts.
"It was really good to see Mia Lee score her first try for Bulldogs," Bathurst captain Mel Waterford said.
"She had good hands on the wing and just beat them up the sideline, it was a nice try."
Given Saturday's match was played on a wet and slippery Ashwood Park surface, it made Lee's execution even better.
Waterford said it did take time for Bulldogs to adjust to the conditions, but once they did the points came.
Try scoring machine Jacinta Windsor added another to her tally for the season, Nicole Schneider, Annie Craig and the skipper crossed too, while experienced forward Marita Shoulders picked up her first five-pointer of the season.
"It was a bit messy at the beginning, a lot of dropped ball, a lot of error and just feeling out the game because it was so wet," Waterford said.
"But I think with a lot of patience and just allowing ourselves to settle in, we managed to click.
"It was nice to get some combinations working, we've worked on a lot of things we didn't do so well against Dubbo, so hopefully that gives us some good momentum.
"The girls are really committed, we've had between 20-25 players every training session. The girls have really kicked in the last couple of weeks, our injured players are back, they just want to keep playing games and winning games."
As well as the bonus-point victory, the Bulldogs had another win later in the evening.
The special one-off jumpers they wore for the club's Breast Cancer round were auctioned and raised plenty of money for charity.
While Bulldogs' win means Orange City misses out on this year's finals series, Waterford thinks bigger things lie ahead for the Lions.
She said the effort the Lions have put into recruitment and player development has been reflected in their performances on the field.
"Orange City played well, they always play well, they're a good, young, developing side and just every week they get better and better and they're starting to become a strong opposition in the comp," Waterford said.
"Orange City have had 15-a-side since last year, they went so well over summer, they had that summer academy where all their girls trained really hard.
"They professionalised it, they've got a lot of support at their club from the boys ... they got a lot of Central West representatives as well out of that across the 16s, 18s and opens."
The Bulldogs and Dubbo Kangaroos will play their Ferguson Cup major semi-final in Cowra on Saturday, with Forbes and Orange Emus to battle it out in the minor semi-final on Sunday.
