RE: Cash For Hereford Street (August 15).
"Cash for Hereford Street" is good news, even if the outcome might be far off.
Addressing the congestion at the roundabout fails to remedy the two causes of the problem:
Sit at the traffic lights at Gilmour Street or George Street at any time of day and note how much traffic, including large trucks, passes through to other towns and places.
We need a bypass.
Throw in the low level bridge on Hereford Street for good measure after a spit of rain.
For the development, we may have to "live with the sins of the fathers".
For the need of a bypass we can do better than wring our hands and cry how dreadful.
We have an elected council and, for the present at least, two locals holding senior positions in the State Government.
We need action, not words and petty cash allocations.
