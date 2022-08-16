In my opinion, this project is based on profit in the wholesale market and little consideration to the environment or impact of communities and use of electricity and water utilities serving the greater community beyond the project's footprint. Some lines to consider and reflect on.
It will compete for water from the Fish River and nearby dams. The area has more drought years than rain years.
It will compete for electricity in the non-peak period to pump water uphill.
The model of leasing everything with the pump hydro project and contractors running everything has its problems when events go haywire; response times may be weeks or months away when decisions are needed immediately.
Contractors run to budget and the contract; traumatic events don't.
I have many friends in the greater Bathurst area and even those in Sydney will be impacted by increased competition of resources becoming scarcer and supply chains difficulties and bottlenecks.
