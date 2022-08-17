THE Bathurst Tournament Ski Club is hoping to get a second letter of support from Bathurst Regional Council that will put it a step closer to cementing its place at Chifley Dam.
The club was successful in its application last year to trial a water ski slalom course over the 2021-22 summer.
With the trial having a positive outcome, the club is now seeking a new aquatic licence from the NSW Government that would allow it to under take its sport at the dam for a three-year period.
As council owns the dam infrastructure, the club needs a letter of support from council as part of its application for the licence.
This was also a requirement for the trial, with council obliging to provide the letter.
Director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, has recommended that council provide the letter of support, but it will be up to councillors to make the final decision at Wednesday night's council meeting.
Mr Sturgiss noted in his report that the trial was conducted without issue.
"Council has not received correspondence from any member of the public, nor Transport for NSW or any other government agency regarding the operation of the water ski slalom course; nor has council staff experienced any problems with regard to the day-to-day management of the club," he said.
The club has also conducted follow-up consultation with stakeholders, including other registered waterway users and adjoining owners, with there being "no major concerns raised".
If the club was to have its licence granted, the water ski slalom course would be situated on a site on the Campbells River at Chifley Dam.
Should water levels reduce to a point where the slalom course is unable to be operated, the club will be required to remove the course infrastructure. The infrastructure wouldn't be able to be placed anywhere else on the dam unless a fresh application is received.
The club would also be responsible for assessing water quality prior to the use of the course.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
