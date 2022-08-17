Western Advocate
Council

Club seeks second letter of support for water ski slalom course at Chifley Dam

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has been asked to write another letter of support for a slalom course upstream of Chifley Dam. Source: BATHURST REGIONAL COUNCIL BUSINESS PAPERS

THE Bathurst Tournament Ski Club is hoping to get a second letter of support from Bathurst Regional Council that will put it a step closer to cementing its place at Chifley Dam.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.