THEY fought hard for their country and, for some, paid for it with their lives.
On Sunday, the Bathurst community gathered to acknowledge Vietnam Veterans Day with a memorial service in the Vietnam Veterans Park.
The service was a sombre moment to reflect on the tragic loss of life during the Vietnam War and, in particular, the Battle of Long Tan on August 18, 1966.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, who once was the Minister of Veterans Affairs, said those who served in Vietnam carried on the legacy of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZACs).
"Australians in that conflict served with distinction in the finest traditions of the ANZAC legacy, which they inherited and passed down to the current generation of Australian Defence Force personnel," he said.
"Today is a significant ceremony and it's a significant year, because it marks 50 years since our combat troops came home from Vietnam, the last of which got back at the end of 1972."
Mr Gee also shared stories he had heard from the region's veterans who had been involved in the war.
A New Zealand veteran who was in the Battle of Long Tan, which claimed the lives of 18 Australians and injured many more, told him that 180 rounds were fired from his gun that day.
"To this day he still thinks about all of those young men, Australian, but also Vietnamese, who never got to live a life after that battle," Mr Gee said.
The country continues to thank and honour the men and women who served during the Vietnam War, Mr Gee said, and will always remember their sacrifice.
His comments were echoed by mayor of Bathurst Robert Taylor.
"It is important to continue to join together and pay our respects to those who have served our country so the memory of what you and those who didn't return did for our nation," he said.
In addition to dignitary addresses, the memorial service included a wreath laying at the entrance to the Bathurst Vietnam Veterans Park and moving performances by the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band and bugler Chris Dove.
