A PACK of hungry dogs attacking with attitude - it was something which had Adam Dwyer smiling on Saturday afternoon.
The Bathurst Bulldogs coach was delighted as his men all lifted for the occasion that was the Blowes Cup second grade major semi-final and disposed of Orange Emus 36-17.
It was the ninth win in succession for the Bulldogs and sees them as the first side through to this year's second grade grand final.
Just as pleasing for Dwyer as having his side take the direct path to the decider was the brand of rugby they produced in Cowra to do so.
The opening half was in particular impressive as Bulldogs built a lead and asserted their dominance.
"I'm really happy with the boys, I thought that was our best first half of footy by a mile," Dwyer said.
"It was just the right attitude, everyone came out with the right attitude. They didn't wait for someone else to do the job, they all put in, they all saw everyone else putting in and they fired off the back of that.
"They actually stuck to the game plan, which was great, we marched it up the field.
"Once the boys got out to a good lead I just knew if they kept their attitude on we wouldn't have a problem. We were fine, we led the whole game because they all had a great attitude.
"The only way I thought they could've stuffed up was by leaving someone else to do their job, but everyone stepped up."
While the Bulldogs are using a different structure, one which Dwyer compares to a rugby league side, it is one which is clearly working for them.
They zipped out to a 26-7 lead and though Emus traded tries with Bulldogs over the back end of the match, by then the damage had been done.
"The second half fatigue kicked in and we dropped off a bit, but that was the only thing that I could see which saw us drop off, fatigue," Dwyer said.
"It was just a very good performance and I was really happy with it."
While most of the tries came from the backs with Phil Tonkin, Joe Kermode, Sam Macpherson and Scott Johnston all crossing, prop Josh Corby got on the board too.
Dwyer felt Corby and Tonkin, who lined up at fullback, were the standouts in what ranked as a solid performance all-round from the Bulldogs.
"I thought Phil Tonkin, our captain, had a great game. He kicked well, attacked well," Dwyer said.
"In the forwards Josh Corby was having a great game before he tore his calf, which was a shame, but he reckons he'll be right for the grand final."
Bulldogs will now sit out a week and wait to see who will join them in the September 3 grand final at Ashwood Park.
It will either be Emus or Dubbo, the Roos having downed Forbes 29-24 in the minor semi-final.
