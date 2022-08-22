Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Bulldogs second XV beat Emus, take the direct passage to the grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NICE: Winger Joe Kermode, pictured after scoring earlier this season, was one of Bulldogs try-scorers in Saturday's second grade major semi-final win over Emus. Photo: ALEXANDER GRANT

A PACK of hungry dogs attacking with attitude - it was something which had Adam Dwyer smiling on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.