Western Advocate

It's special recognition for a special month in 2MCE's history | Tuned In

By Brett van Heekeren
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
Photos from the 2MCE 45th Anniversary Special Event which has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Community Radio Awards in the category of Best Special Event Broadcast.

IN May 2021, 2MCE achieved 45 years of community broadcasting in the region, making it one of the oldest community broadcasting stations in Australia.

