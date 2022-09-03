IN May 2021, 2MCE achieved 45 years of community broadcasting in the region, making it one of the oldest community broadcasting stations in Australia.
To celebrate the 45 years of successful broadcasting to its communities, the station embarked on a month-long multi-platform campaign.
This was the 2MCEFM 45th Anniversary Special Event Campaign.
The campaign was a total multi-platform communication event that utilised on-air segments, social media posts, online and on-demand materials and print publications in local press, culminating in a community centred special live event.
For the month of May in 2021, the listeners of 2MCE were treated to a feast of programming nostalgia and commendations from notaries and community volunteers.
The live event, hosted by Keystone 1889, brought together a gathering of volunteer presenters (past and present), members of the university community, past managers and staff.
The audience was treated to pre-recorded messages and remembrances from previous managers, messages of congratulations from notaries, speeches from current manager and volunteer representatives and live performances from local musicians.
This special event campaign has now been acknowledged by the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) in its annual national awards program.
The 2022 CBAA Community Radio Awards attracts more than 300 entries across a diverse range of categories and has become an awards program that celebrates the people, programs and initiatives that make their stations the outstanding community resources that they are.
The 2MCE 45th Anniversary Special Event Campaign has just been announced as a finalist in the Best Special Event Broadcast category in the awards.
The special event reinforced the role that 2MCE plays in bringing together a diverse range of community members and artists as well as its role in fostering "community-mindedness" in its listening area.
The national acknowledgement of that role, through the Community Radio Awards finalist status, is just the icing on the cake for a significant moment in the station's illustrious history.
A video made specifically for the 45th anniversary is available for viewing on the station website at https://2mce.org/2mce-45th-anniversary-celebratory-video/.
Winners of the CBAA Community Radio Awards will be announced and presented at the annual CBAA Conference in October 2022.
