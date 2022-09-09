No conviction for woman who had meth in system while supervising L-plater

AN Oberon woman who returned a positive test to an illicit drug when she was supervising an L-plate driver has escaped a conviction.
Fiona Burrow, 51, of Bligh Street, Oberon, appeared unrepresented before Bathurst Local Court, where she entered a plea of guilty to her charge.
Police documents before the court said Burrow was sitting next to a learner driver who was travelling on the Hume Highway, near Gundagai, on Friday, February 18 when police stopped the vehicle at about 7.25pm for a random breath test.
Police say the driver produced a current NSW Class C learner driver's licence and Burrow produced a current NSW Class C driver's licence.
Burrow was breath-tested, which produced a negative result, and was given an oral fluid test, which returned a positive detection to methylamphetamine.
Police say Burrow was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Gundagai Police Station, where the secondary test produced a positive result to methylamphetamine.
According to the police documents, Burrow told police she had taken the drugs at Eglinton in Bathurst "probably four days ago".
When appearing before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, Burrow said she needs her licence because she has physical disabilities and has difficulty walking.
She said she is a single parent with three children and that she drives three times a week to visit her mother in South Bathurst.
"Why did you take it?" Magistrate Ellis asked.
"I ran into an old friend and I smoked it," Burrow answered.
Magistrate Ellis said the accused "had so much to lose", but said she deserved credit for her "mostly good" driving record.
Burrow was found guilty, without proceeding to conviction, but was directed to enter into a conditional release order for six months.
