A MAN has been convicted for a drunken assault of a "random" outside a Bathurst pub.
William Edward Forbes, 24, of Greenway Street, Dora Creek, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, August 31, where pleaded guilty to the charge of common assault.
In police facts before the court, Forbes had been drinking at the Oxford Hotel on July 23 for a couple of hours and was well affected by alcohol.
At about 11.30pm, police state Forbes was leaning against a fence and appeared to be falling asleep.
Police stopped and spoke to the accused to check on his welfare. Forbes had slurred speech and was struggling with his coordination and standing.
Police then got out of the vehicle and approached and had a conversation with the accused. The accused then began vomiting.
Due to the accused being well affected by alcohol, not from the Bathurst area and his friends could not be located, police believed the accused was in need of physical protection.
Police escorted the accused to the police vehicle and the accused was searched.
About 11.42pm the same day a group of young males were walking along the footpath toward the entrance of the Oxford Hotel. One of the males yelled out an inaudible comment to Forbes, which made him aggressive.
The accused then turned around and punched the man who had yelled out with his right hand and a closed fist in the chin. The punch did not cause any injuries.
A fight has then began to occur and the accused was punched multiple times in retaliation to the initial punch. It took three police officers and two security guards to contain the fight.
When appearing before Magistrate Ellis, Forbes' representative Shanaya Stapleton said he had no recollection of the event and that he hadn't drunk alcohol since the event.
Magistrate Ellis said the last two times Forbes was before court, "alcohol has played a part".
"I urge you to reconsider your actions," she said.
"It seems you don't drink often but when you do, you're a binge drinker and that's a problem.
"The facts indicate the victim is just a random."
Forbes was convicted and given a monetary penalty of $1500.
