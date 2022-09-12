Western Advocate
Court

Driver caught driving almost four times over legal limit sentenced

By Court Reporter
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver caught driving almost four times over legal limit sentenced

A MAN who was caught behind the wheel at almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit has been disqualified from driving for eight months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.