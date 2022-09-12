Driver caught driving almost four times over legal limit sentenced

A MAN who was caught behind the wheel at almost four times the legal blood alcohol limit has been disqualified from driving for eight months.
Aiden Thomas Charters, 24, of Rankin Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty to the charge of driving with a high-range PCA when he appeared before Bathurst Local Court.
Police documents before the court said police received a phone call on Wednesday, July 13 at about 9.30pm from a member of the public who said a ute had been seen driving erratically and crossing the centre white line on the Mid-Western Highway near Fitzgeralds Mount.
About 10.45pm, police saw an Isuzu D-Max ute turn from Lloyds Road onto Vale Road, South Bathurst.
During this manoeuvre, police say the vehicle oversteered towards the kerb before being harshly corrected to remain in the lane of traffic.
This caused the vehicle to jerk sideways.
Police say they followed the vehicle for a short distance before activating their warning devices, indicating the driver should stop for a breath test.
Before being tested, Charters handed police the keys to the vehicle and acknowledged he was over the legal limit to drive, according to police.
A breath test returned a reading in excess of the legal limit and Charters was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for a breath analysis, which returned 0.188.
Charters said he had drunk an unknown number of cans and stubbies of Bundaberg Rum and Tooheys New between 7am and 10.30pm that day, police said.
Charters' solicitor Shane Cunningham said his client had a long history of mental health problems.
Charters was employed at a mine as a driller, but Mr Cunningham said his client was under pressure after it closed due to a collapse.
Mr Cunningham said Charters' partner of longstanding had also moved away to take up a job elsewhere and he was "missing her terribly".
"These factors combined to exacerbate his longstanding mental health issues," Mr Cunningham said.
"He regrettably started drinking at home and then went to a friend's to drink and he doesn't remember anything afterwards."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the answer to the accused's issues was not "at the bottom of a bottle".
She disqualified Charters from driving for eight months and handed him a two-year interlock order.
In his conditional release orders, Charters is to abstain from alcohol for six months and maintain appointments with his mental health providers.
