Bathurst Bulldogs defeat Orange Emus 15-13 in 2022 Blowes Clothing Cup first grade grand final at Ashwood Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:09am, first published 10:45am
Bathurst Bulldogs vs Orange Emus, 2022 Blowes Cup first grade grand final

IT won't be a grand final known for its flashy plays or scintillating offence but what the Bathurst Bulldogs will remember most about Saturday afternoon's Blowes Cup first grade decider is the way they played with determination.

