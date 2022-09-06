THERE are some players that you can never truly stop, you can only hope to keep them contained.
Panorama FC's Jasmin Christie-Johnson is one such player.
The Goats' star found every goal for her side in their 4-0 Bathurst District Football ladies premier league major semi-final against Eglinton FC on Sunday afternoon.
Christie-Johnson's double hat-trick helped Panorama achieve their 15th successive victory this season and puts them just one win away from completing an unblemished season.
Panorama coach Brent Huie said Christie-Johnson was at her very best.
"It was great to see. It was a very convincing win," he said.
"There were a couple of shaky moments early. Eglinton had a couple of set pieces that troubled us ... but then the class and quality of Jasmine Christie-Johnson shone through.
"I'm not sure how you go about stopping her. Poorsha [Mcphillamy] would have helped, but she was out, so they pulled back Menzi White from the midfield to centre back to try and keep Jas quiet, but that's a big ask for anyone.
"There have been players in NPL1 and the W-League who haven't been able to do that."
Eglinton threatened the Panorama goal on a couple of occasions in the first half, where goalkeeper Brooke Inwood was called upon to make a strong stop.
Christie-Johnson soon got her side on the board, and it was her follow-up goal before half-time that got the Panorama supporters cheering when she thumped a volley into the back of the net.
Her fourth goal was also a top class effort, where she beat several defenders on her own to set up a successful shot at the Eglinton goal.
"CSU did us 7-1 a few years ago and I'll say that it's much better having Jas on our team than playing against her," Huie laughed.
"Georgia Carr finished with three assists, which was a great effort from her. That gives me a few more decisions to make going into the grand final.
"I thought the back line were great, as always. Meg McFarland and Lisa Matthews in the midfield both had great games.
"I'm really proud of the way they've all been going."
Eglinton will get a second chance to qualify for the grand final when they meet Mudgee Wolves FC in this Sunday's preliminary final.
Mudgee kept their season alive by winning their minor semi-final in a penalty shoot-out over CSU FC, after the game finished nil-all at the end of extra time.
"Mudgee are a dangerous side, especially with Jess Salomoni up front. Only Jas has scored more goals in first grade than her," Huie said.
"Whoever ends up getting through it's not going to be an easy game, but I'm confident without being arrogant."
There was better news for the CSU men's premier league side who thumped Abercrombie FC 5-1 in their major semi-final to take the first spot in the grand final.
Eglinton's men's side also remain in the mix after their 5-2 minor semi-final success against Collegians FC.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
