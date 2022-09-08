BATHURST'S new airline FlyPelican has started operation at Bathurst Airport with the first plane arriving from Sydney on Monday.
The operator will offer a reduced schedule for the first two months, ramping up to twice daily flights, including early morning weekday flights, from October 31.
A 19-seat Jetstream 32 aircraft will service the route, catering to animal transportation and transportation of medical supplies.
Passengers on the FlyPelican flight will be able to earn Velocity Frequent Flyer points on all flights.
Virgin Australia Lounge access pre-flight in Sydney will be available for those flying Pelican Corporate and Flexible fares.
To book a flight or for more information, visit flypelican.com.au
COMMUNITY safety is essential to the wellbeing of our community.
Council is seeking input to develop the Community Safety Plan 2023-2028.
The development of the Community Safety Plan ensures the ongoing implementation of crime prevention strategies which will support the development of the Bathurst region as a healthy, socially cohesive, and safe community.
Council recognises the importance of ensuring our community's perceptions, ideas, and concerns are reflected in the plan.
To provide feedback, visit the Bathurst YourSay website.
BATHURST is a city of contrasts in one of the most fascinating and diverse regions of NSW.
We have a splendid mix of heritage buildings and contemporary houses and dwellings that give our region a unique charm.
This week we awarded members of our community at the Tidy Towns House of the Day awards.
The initiative thanks residents that spend countless hours tending to their home and gardens to make them standout features of our city and make Bathurst an even better place to live, work and visit.
Congratulations to all recipients of House of the Day and to Harley and Margaret, the House of the Year winners.
