The sky's the limit now that FlyPelican services have started | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
September 8 2022 - 12:00am
Harley and Margaret with mayor Robert Taylor.

BATHURST'S new airline FlyPelican has started operation at Bathurst Airport with the first plane arriving from Sydney on Monday.

