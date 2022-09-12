Western Advocate
Eglinton FC through to Bathurst District Football men's and women's premier league grand finals

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:17am, first published September 12 2022 - 6:30am
Angus Daymond and his Eglinton FC side are through to the BDF men's premier league grand final. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

YOU'LL be seeing plenty of blue and yellow at the upcoming Bathurst District Football grand final day this Sunday after Eglinton FC's men's and women's premier league teams booked an appearance.

