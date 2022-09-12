YOU'LL be seeing plenty of blue and yellow at the upcoming Bathurst District Football grand final day this Sunday after Eglinton FC's men's and women's premier league teams booked an appearance.
The Eglinton men's team made it through on the back of a 1-0 upset victory over Abercrombie FC, where a Damien Curran goal inside the last 20 minutes of the match proved the difference.
They'll be joined by the women's squad who were too strong for Mudgee Wolves in a 3-1 preliminary final success.
Men's skipper Angus Daymond said it's an amazing feeling for the team to maintain their great run of form.
"I'm really pumped. We knew it'd be a tough road to get there but we've worked hard and that hard work has paid off," he said.
"We've had a great run lately. The last game we lost to Abercrombie, which was a while ago, and we've been playing great ever since then. We've finally turned it on and played the way that we know we can."
Daymond believed being forced to take the long path through finals served as somewhat of a wakeup call.
"I think we just fought a bit harder compared to that last game against them. We seemed to want it a bit more. We went in a bit harder on the 50-50 balls
"Last game we went into it thinking that we were better than them - which wasn't a good thing - and going into this game as underdogs was a good thing because I think that made us play harder.
"This is the first year where we've been a position to come up from the minors to make the grand final and I think that made everyone want it more."
Eglinton will also have their men's second grade and women's third grade sides in grand final action this Sunday.
"For the club it's a massive thing," Daymond said.
"It's the first women's and men's premier league finals for the club, so everyone's excited about that.
"It'll be a great day. We've got plenty of teams into grand finals. There's four senior teams as well as two junior teams."
While the men's side have gone through two sudden death matches to reach the grand final the Eglinton women's team earned a second chance to reach the decider.
After going down 4-0 to Panorama FC in the major semi-final they made the most of their backup opportunity against the Wolves.
Tayla Slattery, Missy Cosgrove and Lara Samuel put the Eglinton women up 3-0 before a goal right before half-time from Mudgee gave them hopes of a comeback.
The two clubs played out a hard fought goal-less second half to see the Eagles progress to the big day.
