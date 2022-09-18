Western Advocate

Memories of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in Bathurst in 1954

CW
By Chad Watson
September 18 2022 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queen shakes hands with station master Louis Le Breton at Bathurst Station as she prepares to board the Royal Train in 1954.

IT was a momentous summer's day in Bathurst in NSW's Central West when Queen Elizabeth II visited the city on February 12, 1954.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CW

Chad Watson

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.