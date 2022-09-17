Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Ebony Robinson wins national under 17s criterium title at Wollongong

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EBONY Robinson has become the latest Bathurst Cycling Club rider to add a green and gold national champion jersey to their collection after riding to under 17s girls criterium glory at the National Cycling Championships in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.