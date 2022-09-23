HE'S won it before and now Mitch Curran has been crowned the Bathurst District Football men's premier league leading goal scorer again.
Curran, who missed out on a grand final appearance with Abercrombie FC this year, was one of a number of local footballers that were honoured on BDF's grand final day on Sunday, September 18.
He previously won the award back in 2016, when plying his trade with the now defunct Bathurst City Colts.
Curran said he was surprised with how close some of his nearest rivals got in the end.
"It was pretty good. I was pretty surprised with how close the competition got in the last couple of rounds," he said.
"I think there was seven goals in it, but I was much further clear going into the final rounds. I knew Josh Brown [from Eglinton DFC] closed the gap with me a bit."
Curran and his Abercrombie teammates went down in the preliminary final to Eglinton and the leading goal scorer believes his team had a drop in form the amount of weeks off due to washouts and byes.
"We were pretty good, we just slacked off with so much time-off going into the finals, with all those washouts and byes," he explained.
Josh Brown, who made the switch from Abercrombie FC to Eglinton DFC in the off-season, took home the honour as the competition's best and fairest.
Mudgee Wolves talent Jessica Salomoni was rewarded for yet another consistent season, claiming the Bathurst District Football ladies premier league best and fairest award.
Panorama FC's Jasmine Christie-Johnson, in her first full season playing football since 2020 when she was with CSU FC, finished the competition as the leading goal scorer.
