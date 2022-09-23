Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst District Football crowns its premier league leading goal scorers, best and fairest for 2022

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott with men's premier league top goal scorer Mitchell Curran. Picture by Bradley Jurd

HE'S won it before and now Mitch Curran has been crowned the Bathurst District Football men's premier league leading goal scorer again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.