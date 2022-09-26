Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bow Tippy wins on her third start back from toe injury for Eglinton trainer Steve Albon

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 26 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EGLINTON trainer Steven Albon wasn't too sure how Bow Tippy would handle her return to racing after a toe injury but his bitch is back racing better than ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.