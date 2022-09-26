EGLINTON trainer Steven Albon wasn't too sure how Bow Tippy would handle her return to racing after a toe injury but his bitch is back racing better than ever.
Bow Tippy ($1.50 favourite) picked up her first victory since returning to racing during Monday's Free Entry To Bathurst Dogs (450 metres) race at Kennerson Park.
The daughter of Keybow was sent out a heavy favourite in her third start back from a four and a half month break and she didn't disappoint, leading all the way to win in a time of 25.84 seconds.
"It was a very good run. I was feeling pretty confident, considering this was her third start back from major toe surgery. It could have been a career-ending injury for her," Albon said.
"I'd have to recommend the vet that did the surgery on her to anyone. He's done a marvellous job with this dog.
"She was out for 139 days but everything's stuck together fine and she's going really well. She's run a really nice time there. I was surprised with the time that she's run.
"She actually seems to have improved following her surgery so you can't ask for much more than that."
Only five runners took part in the race, with Bow Tippy enjoying the inside start from the 450m boxes.
Kooringa Wagtail ($5.50, Mark Wicks) and Can She Hurdle ($5.50, Peter Barnes) were able to go along with Bow Tippy at the race's start, while Zarmay and Simmy Sioux lost touch with the leading trio.
The front three were all bunched within two lengths of each other on the opening turn before Bow Tippy pushed ahead along the rail.
From there Albon's runner was able to extend her advantage, leaving the two challengers to fight over the runner-up spot.
They finished just under three lengths away from her at the winning post.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.