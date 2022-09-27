Melbourne Cup luncheon will support Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention Service

THERE will be prizes for best dressed and best hat when Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention Service holds a Melbourne Cup fundraising luncheon in November.
Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention Service (BECIS) is celebrating more than 41 years of providing early childhood intervention and therapy services designed to support children aged zero to nine with living with disability and their families.
The fundraising luncheon will be held on Tuesday, November 1 at Keystone by the Friends of BECIS.
A spokesperson said the event will start at noon and tickets are $65, which will include a two-course lunch, a drink on arrival, tea/coffee, entertainment, a raffle and a silent auction.
"In addition to a lucky door prize, prizes will be given for the best dressed and the best hat. Tickets are available on the Keystone website," the spokesperson said.
"Please come along and support the wonderful work this organisation does in the local community, whilst raising funds to support ongoing programs and resources for this valuable service."
