Melbourne Cup luncheon will support Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention Service

Updated September 28 2022 - 12:17am, first published September 27 2022 - 11:55pm
Parents and children from the free BECIS PlayConnect playgroup wearing hats in preparation for an upcoming fundraising Melbourne Cup luncheon.

THERE will be prizes for best dressed and best hat when Bathurst Early Childhood Intervention Service holds a Melbourne Cup fundraising luncheon in November.

