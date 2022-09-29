Western Advocate
Jobs boom for Bathurst with four new retailers under construction

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 29 2022 - 6:30pm
A service station and three food/drink retailers will be built on the site at 98 Corporation Avenue, previously occupied by a car dealership.

A NEW commercial development is expected to create more than 100 jobs for Bathurst residents as it brings four new retailers to the city.

