THE Great Race Festival is just days away, but before Supercars drivers line up on the grid for the gruelling 1000-kilometre race, they'll be out and about meeting the fans.
A number of driver signing sessions have been announced, giving fans a chance to get their merchandise signed and to take pictures with their favourite racers.
The signing sessions will begin from Tuesday, October 4 at various locations.
Here is where you can find them:
Supercheap Auto, Kelso - 3.30pm to 5pm
Verto, Bathurst - 4pm to 4.45pm
Pizza Hut, Bathurst - 4pm to 5pm
Autobarn, Kelso - 4.30pm to 5.30pm
The Oxford Hotel, Bathurst - 6pm to 6.45pm
Super Wednesday autograph session one, Kings Parade - 12.15pm to 1pm
Super Wednesday autograph session two, Kings Parade - 1.15pm to 2pm
Pizza Hut, Bathurst - 5pm to 6pm
Bernardi's Bathurst - 7pm to 7.45pm
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 11.50am to 12.20pm
Mount Panorama, Bathurst - 3pm to 3.40pm
