Team Hall beats Archer's side in a close contest at Bathurst City

Saturday, 1st October, 2022
A very pleasant afternoon for Bowling at the City.
Game 1: This was the game of the afternoon, as the Fours Championship game was played between skip John Archer, Ray Fitzalan, Garry Hotham and Luke Dobbie and skip Michael Hall, Susie Simmons, Michael Simmons and Ian Shaw.
After the 10th end Team Archer were leading 10 shots to eight shots over Team Hall, who scored 2 shots on the 17th end to level the scores at 16 shots all.
Then by scoring 4 shots to 3 shots Team Archer led 20-19.
But team Hall finished the best by scoring four shots on the 21st end to win a wonderful game of Lawn bowls 23-20 over team Archer.
Game 2: The wonderful great combination of a Father and his Daughter, Skip. Neville Townsend and Louise Hall, who were leading 13 shots to 11 shots over Skip. Paul Reece and Arch Ledger after the 11th end.
Team Townsend continued to combine beautifully and were successful winning 26 -13 over Team Reece.
Game 3: After the 10th end Skip. Alex. Birkins and Chris Stafford were in control of the game 13 shots to four shots against Skip. Bryan Bromfield and Joe Young, who were just down 11-15 after the 16th end.
By scoring 10 shots to four shots Alex. and Chris won 25-15 against Bryan and Joe.
Game 4: By winning 13 ends to eight ends skip Robert Lindsay and Ian Schofield were always in control of this game against skip Ray Noonan and Anthony Morrissey. Team Lindsay after the 6th end led seven shots to one shot, then they were in front 14-4 after the 12th end.
By scoring 10 shots to four shots team Lindsay easily won 24-9 over Team Noonan.
Game 5: In this game of Triples we welcomed a Lawn Bowler from New Zealand, Morris Smith, to the City.
After the 8th end skip Denis Oxley, Morris Smith and James Nau were leading 13 shots to four shots over skip Norm Hayes, Trevor Kellock and Jim Grives.
After winning the 9th end by one shot, short ends were then played for the next nine ends, which resulted in Team Hayes winning all of them and leading 25-13 over Team Oxley.
Finally, Team Hayes were victorious 26-16 over Team Oxley.
All Bowlers are encouraged to organise and to play their respective Championship games as soon as possible as December is a very busy month at the City.
