Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

BOIDC 2022/23 season preview: Centrals in the spotlight

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:23pm, first published October 4 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Judge has been tipped to make his first grade debut for Centrals this season and will be one to watch for years to come. Picture by Jude Keogh.

In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.