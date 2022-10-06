Western Advocate
Anderson Motorsport's Brad Vaughan tops both Thursday Super3 practice sessions as other drivers struggle

THE Bathurst-based Anderson Motorsport and driver Brad Vaughan fared strongly in their a combined Super2 and Super3 practice sessions while several drivers struggled to handle to wet Mount Panorama conditions.

