JUST a few years ago, Bathurst was without a comprehensive closed-circuit television network (CCTV) in the central business district.
It was something the community had been calling for, with some would-be councillors running their election campaigns on a promise to deliver a CCTV network.
The calls were heard and now Bathurst boasts a $1.2 million CCTV network in its CBD, which is complemented by additional cameras installed by various businesses.
The first stage of the network was commissioned in July, 2019, with the second and third stages coming online in September, 2020 and July, 2021 respectively.
Now, there are 22 linked cameras that together provide more than seven kilometres of footpath coverage.
Importantly, police have access to live footage to aid in their community protection efforts.
"Council's CBD CCTV project includes a live feed of images into the Bathurst Police Station," Mayor Robert Taylor said.
"Police also have details of the network of privately owned CCTV cameras in the city. Police are able to utilise both networks for their policing work, when required."
Cr Taylor confirmed that police have utilised recorded footage from the $1.2m network in relation to their investigations.
"Council has had a number of requests from police for vision captured by the CCTV network since its installation," he said.
According to Cr Taylor, the installation of CCTV has "contributed to the community's feeling of safety".
While there are no plans to expand the CBD CCTV network itself any further, the amount of coverage in the centre of the city continues to grow.
Bathurst Regional Council has a CCTV funding program for businesses, where businesses that apply can receive up to $500, or 50 per cent of the overall costs to install cameras, on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
The program has been available for eight years and in that time 93 businesses have been approved for funding, although 10 failed to install CCTV and were withdrawn from the program, while a further five requested to be withdrawn.
The latest two businesses to receive funding were Coetsee Legal and Keystone 1889, with the applications being approved in September, 2022 under round one of the 2022-23 program.
Council's total expenditure on these two projects will be $699, leaving $9301 to be allocated under the second round of the program, which will become available in February 2023.
As a condition of the approval of their applications, businesses must register their cameras with police.
This allows police to know where CCTV cameras are installed so that, if necessary, they can request footage.
