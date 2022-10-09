Western Advocate
Council

Bathurst's $1.2m CCTV network is being utilised by police

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The central business district closed-circuit television (CCTV) network is made up of 22 cameras. Picture by Chris Seabrook

JUST a few years ago, Bathurst was without a comprehensive closed-circuit television network (CCTV) in the central business district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.