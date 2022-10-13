Western Advocate

Rewards for the ram sellers as breeders embark on the rebuild

By John Seaman
October 13 2022 - 12:00am
A semi that delivers the food to all the animals at Dubbo Zoo, including the pictured Merino ram.

THE results of auction sales of young rams of many types have been rewarding, with Tattykeel at Black Springs selling Australian Whites to studs in all sheep breeding states.

