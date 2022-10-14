Western Advocate
Our History

John Hollis looks back on ten years of the Bathurst Bullet

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 14 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hollis on the first day the Bathurst Bullet rolled into the station a decade ago.

IN just a few days, the Bathurst Bullet will be marking its 10th anniversary of transporting passengers to and from Sydney, and the value of that service can't be underestimated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.