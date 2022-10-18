Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'Monumental' occasion awaits Bathurst, as Mount Panorama prepares to host 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships in February

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 19 2022 - 2:02am, first published October 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World Athletics head of competition management Pierce O'Callaghan, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and local organising committee general manager Richard Welsh. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

ATHLETICS Australia is thrilled with the opportunity that Bathurst gets to host the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.