NOT many first grade clubs have been affected by washouts as ORC, but captain Dave Sellers is hopeful of finally getting a full game in by the end of the weekend.
ORC is scheduled to play City Colts in a Bonnor Cup qualifier at Orange's Wade Park on Friday night, before taking on reigning Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) premiers St Pat's Old Boys on Saturday.
The only time the Tigers have got the field was last Saturday's match against Cavaliers.
Only 15.3 overs were played, with ORC managing to score 2-91 before the game was ultimately washed out.
READ MORE:
And while ORC has been unable to finish none of its first grade games this season, Sellers said "about 90 per cent" of training sessions have been called-off too.
"We're just looking forward to playing a game of cricket, to be honest. We've even had 90 per cent of training called off.
"We're just really underdone. We just need to get going, really."
Sellers said he's not a major fan of the new qualifying format for the Bonnor Cup.
"I'm not a huge fan, to be honest," he said.
"I just rather they nominate the teams instead but if we were to play all the games, it would've been an advantage to have two or three games going into the [BOIDC] comp."
If ORC get on Saturday, they'll be up against a formidable St Pat's outfit.
"We don't take in too many expectations," Sellers said.
"It'll be similar to last season, where we go week-to-week and do our best. They've obviously got a good bowling attack and it won't be match fun battling in a top order with the way the pitches will be."
ORC's match against City Colts gets underway at 6.30pm on Friday night.
In BOIDC, ORC will play St Pat's at Morse Park 1 from 1pm.
In other matches, CYMS will play Bathurst City at Wade Park, Cavaliers and City Colts will lock horns at Riawena Oval, Centennials Bulls and Orange City will clash at Morse Park 2 and Rugby Union will host Centrals at George Park 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.