THE LAGOON trainer Steve Turnbull has enjoyed double delight at Blayney on Sunday, winning both heats of the Peter Marshall Memorial.
His daughter Amanda was in the gig for Smooth Bon Bon in the first heat, the three-year-old bay filly finshing 14.5 metres ahead of second place, while it was a much closer finish for Lexie Girl, who won half a head in front of Bernie Hewitt's Promising.
Turnbull said he's pleased with how well Smooth Bon Bon has been racing, the filly having run fourth in last month's Canola Cup final at Eugowra.
"She's been working really well. She's been in the big race down at Eugowra, the Canola Cup," he said.
"She bolted the heat and went enormous. In the final, she drew six and still ran a really nice race, I was really happy with her. She raced in the death's seat and still ran on in the straight and did a good job."
Lexie Girl, who featured in a heat of the Canola Cup but was unable to progress to the final, is a "really tough" horse according to Turnbull.
"She looked like she'd been headed halfway down the straight," he said.
"She keeps batting away. Again, she was really good in the Canola series. I've got a bit of time for her."
The win at Blayney was the three-year-old filly's fourth career win, from 16 starts.
The top five from each heat are expected to qualify for the final this coming Sunday.
The qualified horses include Smooth Bon Bon, Im Captain Max (Nathan Turnbull), Golden Zara (David Micallef), Itsallaboutned (Josh Turnbull), Major Mondo (Trent Rue), Lexie Girl, Promising, Roll The Seven (Josh Turnbull), Scarmaucci (Greg Rue) and Dunno Jo (Harry Fitzpatrick).
Turnbull rates Hewitt's Promising as one of the horses to watch in the final.
"[My chances will] depend on the draw. I think my horses will be more than competitive but Bernie Hewitt's that ran second in the last heat, he ran a really good race," he said.
"He will probably be the hardest one to beat, on paper."
Turnbull said he enjoyed the day out at the Blayney track, which only gets the opportunity to host a handful of meetings in a calendar year.
"I love the smaller tracks. The track was in really good condition, with really nice white fencing around it. It's just a really nice day," he said.
"There was a good crowd there early, but it dropped off later on. It was a pretty long day for a Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I personally would like them to see it get through quicker because I think the crowd gets a bit sick of sitting around all day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.