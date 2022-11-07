Western Advocate
Double delight for Turnbull, as fillies book spot in final of Peter Marshall Memorial

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Steve Turnbull pictured with Smooth Bon Bon, who won a heat at Blayney on Sunday (driven by Amanda Turnbull on the day).

THE LAGOON trainer Steve Turnbull has enjoyed double delight at Blayney on Sunday, winning both heats of the Peter Marshall Memorial.

