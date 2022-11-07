Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi under 14s beat Goannas to climb into fourth

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:20pm, first published 8:00am
Panorama Platypi under 14s halfback and captain Freya Hodges pulled off some big plays to help her side to victory over the Goannas. Picture supplied by Panorama Platypi

A PAIR of tries, a try assist and a try saver - Panorama Platypi under 14s captain Freya Hodges came up with the big moments of inspiration on Saturday.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

