Two Scots met in Darling Harbour. They hadn't seen each other since 30 years of age in Edinboro. They adjourned to a little boutique hotel and David said, "And don't forget Alex, it's your shout."



At the Everest races she eyed a wealthy looking part owner. "My, you look like my third husband," she cried. He replied, "How many times have you been married dear?", and she chortled, "Oh, just two."

