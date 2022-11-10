GEOFF and Robyn Rayner reported a strong sale at their Pomanara Merino stud on November 5.
A top price of $3500 was paid by Graham Stokes, of Tasmania, for a young sire testing 14.7 mic, weighing 103 kilograms, and with a greasy fleece weight of 3.1 kilograms at 146 days.
The Rayners have a loyal clientele of return buyers who know that these sheep will thrive on their country and produce premium superfine wools on very good bodies.
A good clearance at Pomanara rounds off our district's Merino ram selling auctions.
The sale averaged $1605.
THE major floods in Forbes and in many small towns downstream on the Lachlan is seeing the very best of Australians as they rally to help their friends.
In Bathurst, Oberon and Lithgow we see the same great spirit of wanting to help as an army of helpers go door to door to make sure that the natural gas supply is safely reconnected.
The volunteers may have many more callouts if the La Nina event continues into the new year.
State Emergency Service (SES) spokesperson David Rankine's statement is really important: "Don't let your decision to drive into floodwaters be your last."
RURAL land prices have remained sound and the recent re-sale of 'Glendower' at Vittoria confirms the trend.
Ownership of much of the rural land in our district has changed and it's obvious that former wool producing properties have already been converted to producing Dorper or Aussie White lambs.
The woolshed facilities on these farms will not be needed, but they should be maintained as there is still a very sound wool and sheep meat industry, probably as strong as it has been in 70 years.
There is also an adequate supply of shearing contractors, shearers and wool handlers but they know where the good sheep, the good facilities and the good owners all live.
SYMPATHY is offered to the Nightingale family on the death of father and grandfather Norman.
He and his wife Robyn conducted their property, 'Clevelands' at Charlton, for many years and raised their family there.
Norm was a member of the last meeting of Abercrombie Shire and of the first meeting of Evans Council.
Later, he was a councillor of Bathurst Regional Council.
He was also an active member of St Stanislaus College Old Boys Union.
MENTAL Health strain on a majority of our citizens is obvious as we see much higher inflation, interest rates that are getting up towards long term averages, a lot of crops that may not be harvested because of wet conditions and a general shortage of willing workers in most businesses.
It's obvious that groups of friends are keeping in touch with a weekly smoko.
We all need about 10 good friends to keep an eye on our ups and downs and they are our life line.
FORMER Prime Minister Scott Morrison must realise by now that he was fortunate to lose the federal election.
Of course the happenings in the United States of America influence most things that happen in Australia's financial system and we see nine per cent inflation and a 6.2 per cent interest rate on a 30 year home loan in that country.
Our Albanese Government appears to be quite lost as the problems keep mounting but a Coalition government would have faced the situation in much the same way.
We have a national debt of $700 billion left over from the COVID-19 pandemic and a slice of our workforce that aren't keen to return to work.
The prospect of 10 per cent farm loans could be a steadier for rural borrowers, but equally a five per cent bank interest for some deposits would certainly help retirees who have a cash reserve.
LOCAL pacing owner John Ryan has enjoyed success in recent weeks, with Chiseled and Ryan's Gangster recording wins in two states.
In another life, J.R. was a noted lamb catcher for a contract team and on a legendary job he put 1100 big crossbred lambs into marking cradles by 1pm.
He claims that he was still sweating profusely some four days later.
Enjoy the winning streak J.R.
Lots of people are envious of your two very capable young pacers.
EVERY weekend in November you'll find the Country Music Festival on at the Mandurama Pub.
Mickey Pye, Catherine Britt and many more will be on. The event includes a camp oven supper, line dancing, talent quest and open mic. Google Mandurama Country Music muster for details.
THE market in week 18 dropped 39ac/kg to a new Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) level of 1261ac/kg or three per cent.
It also dropped 3.5 per cent in US dollar terms and 2.3 per cent in Euro terms.
This was reflected in a high passed in rate of nearly 20 per cent for the week.
The most affected types for the week were merino combing fleece types.
The continuing forced lockdowns in China of reportedly 420 million people is significantly affecting domestic consumer demand in that country and others are hesitant to go out shopping.
The tightening of domestic household spending worldwide due to inflation is also playing a part on all
discretionary spending, as people strive to feed their families and keep themselves warm in a northern winter.
Week 19 has an early estimated offering of 36,000 bales.
