Western Advocate

Rayners' strong sale rounds off the district's Merino ram auctions | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
November 10 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Mumblebone Ram was shorn at his new home at a Victorian stud.

GEOFF and Robyn Rayner reported a strong sale at their Pomanara Merino stud on November 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.