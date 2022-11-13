VIVABILITY set out to empower people with a disability through employment when it developed the concept of Café Viva, and employee Denley Hulands is living proof that it works.
Hospitality has always been her dream career.
"Through high school, I did hospitality from Year 7 through to Year 12 and I always wanted to run my own café some day with a group of nice people," she said.
When the opportunity came up to work at Café Viva, she jumped at the chance.
She has worked in a café before and thought this would be a great way for her to refine her skills as a barista in a friendly and supportive team environment.
Those same things that made her want to work at Café Viva have, fortunately, become the reasons why she enjoys coming to work each day.
"It's all full of fun and working at the same time," she said.
Café Viva prides itself on giving people with disabilities genuine employment opportunities where they are earning award wages.
It is a flexible workplace, allowing people to work the hours that suit them and to perform the various café tasks that are right for them.
Ms Hulands works two days a week at the café and, on top of that, works one day a week at the Bathurst Cleaning Company, another initiative of Vivability.
The skills she relies on at the cleaning company can also be used at the café, where she continues to add to her repertoire of skills.
Every day is an opportunity for her to improve alongside the team.
"Everyone helps one another to accomplish one task, or there might be five tasks," she said.
She couldn't speak highly enough of the other employees at the café, including her manager Kristy Battle, and all the contributions they make to keep the business running smoothly.
"It feels like I'm getting better, with Kristy's help and all these lovely people," Ms Hulands said.
"And my manager, Kristy, is so cool and everyone should recommend her, and Amy as well, and Julie and Jordan, everyone who works here, and Max, too. He's my boss at the cleaning company and he's so cool and such a chilled out guy."
Working at the café has not only given Ms Hulands employment, but has also provided her with the independence that she has always wanted.
She said she would recommend working at the café to anyone with a disability, and said she was grateful for the opportunities she has been presented with through Vivability.
"My goal was to look for a job, which I've completed that step, and now I have two jobs, thank goodness," she said.
"The cleaning company is based in Viva as well and is a part of Viva, so I'm grateful for that."
Café Viva is open seven days a week, from 8am to 2pm daily.
