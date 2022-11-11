Western Advocate

Bathurst council and Wiradyuri elders reach agreement on go-kart track site

Updated November 11 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 12:45pm
The site that was proposed for the go-kart track.

THE ongoing Mount Panorama go-kart track debate is coming to a close following legal proceedings in the NSW Supreme Court.

