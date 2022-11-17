THE organisers of the Sofala Carp Blitz have pushed back the event to December following recent wet weather.
Rainfall in the region has led to flooding in the Turon River, prompting safety concerns for the participants of the event that was due to be held on November 19 and 20.
To ensure everyone's safety, the event has been postponed to the weekend of December 3 and 4.
For more information, visit the Sofala CAS Fishing Facebook page.
The carp blitz is a regular event in the region, with branch secretary of the Sofala Central Acclimatisation Society, Colin Gordon, explaining that it is more than just a fun family activity.
"The carp blitz is held to get invasive species, carp and redfin, out of the river," Mr Gordon said.
"All the profits that we raise [from the event] go towards purchasing native fish, Murray cod and golden perch, to restock the river."
Sofala CAS stocks native fish in the Turon River in years when conditions are suitable through the DPI Dollar for Dollar Native Fish Restocking Program.
The carp blitz, which aims to get youngsters participating, will have lots of prizes, including for heaviest carp, biggest bag and smallest carp.
