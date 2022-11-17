Western Advocate

Organisers postpone Sofala Carp Blitz to December following flooding

Updated November 18 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youngsters at a previous Sofala Carp Blitz. Picture supplied

THE organisers of the Sofala Carp Blitz have pushed back the event to December following recent wet weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.