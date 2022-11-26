Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video
Photos

Six charged after almost 11,000 cannabis plants seized in police raid at Rocky Creek, near Narrabri

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated November 26 2022 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW police claim they have dismantled an elaborate drug ring after allegedly uncovering more than $21 million worth of cannabis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.