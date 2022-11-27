SPENDING a full week waiting knowing that you're one shot away from a century is a frustrating and nervous feeling for many a cricketer.
However, Clint Moxon was just happy to take in the experience.
Bathurst City's Moxon had to spend the week on 96 not out in Redbacks' Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket two-day clash against Centrals, ready to return to the crease the following week.
The Redbacks bowler - or perhaps all-rounder at this stage - had never reached a century in his life, so it would have been understandable that he'd be feeling the nerves in the lead up to the second day.
But if he was feeling them out in the middle at Jack Brabham 2 on Saturday they would have quickly dissipated after he flick off the pads in the first over gave him the boundary he'd been waiting for.
Moxon said that he honestly enjoyed the build up to the day throughout the week, and enjoyed the back and forth between friends about how he was coping with the wait.
"I had thousands of phone calls and messages through the week asking how I was feeling. I've never been in that sort of situation so, to be honest, it didn't play on my mind that much," he said.
"I was just planning on going out there and playing normally. It's a bit different when you're a bowler because you don't get that opportunity to be on 90-odd overnight.
"Five balls was all it took me. I got one on the pads and I was lucky enough to flick it away for four. That makes it so much easier than trying to run four singles."
His unbeaten knock of 100 would end up proving a winning effort for the Redbacks in a close game against a determined Centrals outfit.
He and Michael Tobin (90) did the damage for Redbacks to take them to 8-308 declared, but Centrals opener Angus Norton would make the visitors work hard for their success.
Norton hit a century of his own, 133 runs from 154 balls, to keep his side in the contest.
He and Damien Caughlan (47) put on 114 runs for the opening wicket and were asking serious questions of the Bathurst City attack.
Redbacks were able to answer those questions, as time began to get away from Centrals.
Moxon had a quiet day with the ball, following his big performance with the bat, as fellow opening bowler Matt Holmes (4-51) had another excellent day for Redbacks.
Connor Whale and Parvah Shah each picked up two wickets for Redbacks.
"We had a run out to win the game as well, which was really exciting. It's great to get a century but to get the win on an absolute road like that was fantastic," Moxon said.
"That's two from two for Cohen Schubert as captain too. Daysy [Mark Day] should be back on board next week. It was great for the boys to step up for Cohen because he's been a part of this first grade team for quite some time."
It continues what's been a breakthrough campaign for Moxon in 2022-23.
"I didn't bowl the greatest in this game, but if I take that out I feel that I'm in red hot form. It's a little bit disappointing that I didn't get a shot at Western Zone, having taken wickets against Orange and Dubbo and getting nearly ever top order batsman out in BOIDC," he said.
"It's a missed opportunity but I feed off that and I try to use that my advantage."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.