THEY'RE the best club around, with the best event on the calendar.
That's what Motorcycling NSW declared Panorama Motorcycle Club to be during their recent awards dinner, where the PMCC took out two of the major prizes on offer.
Panorama Motorcycle Club was named Club Of The Year while also taking out the Community Club Event Of The Year for the Bathurst Long Track Masters.
On top of those club honours there were also individual accolades for Toni Cooper and Danial Beech.
Cooper was a finalist for Youth Volunteer of the Year while PMCC secretary Beech was the winner of the Administrator of the Year award.
PMCC president Mick Kovac was in attendance on Saturday to receive the two major awards for the club.
"It's unbelievable. After all the work we put into the event, it's amazing to see. There's a lot of meetings across multiple disciplines of motorbikes in the state and amongst all of that we've ended up taking out the big one," he said.
"At the awards night they're reading out what all these other clubs have done, so to be chosen as the winner really blew me away.
"The growth in membership has increased by 200 per cent so we're obviously doing something right. We've had people from Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle talking to me at the awards night about how keen they are to race at Bathurst next year.
"We're lucky enough to have a great facility at the motorsport hub of Australia at Mount Panorama."
The Bathurst Long Track Masters made its successful return to the Bathurst Showground in 2022 after a five-year absence.
The event's return built up plenty of excitement across the Motorcycle NSW community as it approached, and it delivered the goods with its well-attended variety of races in March.
Kovac said there are many people who have put their heart and soul into making both the Bathurst Long Track Masters and the PMCC what it is today.
"The work that especially Wade Carter has done behind the scenes, and the hours of effort he put in to making it happen, and working to all the rules and regulations was amazing," he said.
"We've already advertised for the the 2023 long track, and the amount of people already jumping on saying 'this is amazing that it's going to happen again' is great to see.
"Danial has been great with making sure everything we're putting together is within regulations, and the whole committee has jumped in and done whatever work they could and also trained up across all official roles."
Motorcycling NSW CEO Daniel Rushworth believes that the award is appropriate recognition for the Club.
"The Panorama Motorcycle Club are going above and beyond to increase opportunities for new members through differing development programs and the results are there to be seen with an increase in membership of over 200 per cent in the past 12 months," he said.
"It's an outstanding result and one they thoroughly deserve. We are very proud of their efforts and look forward to the club going from strength to strength in 2023."
