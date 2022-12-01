Luxurious home set on stunning acres

Western Advocate's House of the Week, Friday December 2: 9 Green Grove, Blayney:
9 Green Grove is stunning home located in a truly "blue ribbon" area of Blayney, and a convenient drive of just 30 minutes to Bathurst and Orange
Sit back and soak in the spectacular rural lifestyle and gorgeous scenery, while enjoying the creature comforts of a luxurious and modern home.
The home is perfect for family and friends, offering plenty of space for everyone to have their own retreat while also allowing people to come together, entertain and celebrate.
The open plan kitchen boasts stunning views, stone benchtops and quality appliances including a dishwasher, gas cooktop, and electric oven.
Any budding chef will also love the butler's pantry and servery which opens out to the wonderful undercover outdoor entertaining area.
9 Green Grove also offers a spacious living and dining area which flows from the wide entry hallway with double glass doors leading to the outdoor entertaining area, while there is also a separate media room- great for games or movie nights.
There are four bedrooms with the main bedroom providing a parent's paradise comprising "his and her" walk-in robes and a stunning, private ensuite.
The remaining three bedrooms are all generous in size and come with built-in-robes.
Families will simply enjoy the amazing finishes and style throughout the home, while year round comfort is provided by ducted heating and cooling.
Outside the home, the extensive undercover entertaining area enjoys ceiling fans, barbecue area, the convenient servery from the kitchen, and overlooks the landscaped gardens and picturesque views.
There is ample car accommodation including a double garage with remote doors and internal access, along with a separate double bay shed and double carport.
Set on approximately six acres, the home is perfectly positioned to capture the stunning north-east views, while the property provides great fencing and water security with a spring fed dam and a creek.
This truly magnificent home is on arguably the best block in the area and lets you immerse yourself in a spectacular rural lifestyle.
9 Green Grove is situated just five minutes from Blayney's shops, schools and relaxing parks. It offers country living with close access to all that Blayney, Orange and Bathurst have to offer.
