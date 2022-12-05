Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Panorama Platypi fullback Erin Naden named best on ground in Western Women's Rugby League grand final

Lachlan Harper
AW
By Lachlan Harper, and Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Naden after winning player of the match in the WWRL grand final. Picture by Lachlan Harper

ERIN Naden performing in a big game when the pressure is on - she might wear number one on her back as a fullback, but it's a numeral that reflects her skill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.