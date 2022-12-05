A new record for the Riverside Markets as stall total gets close to three figures

THE final Riverside Markets for 2022 held last weekend was a resounding success, with perfect weather, a large crowd and an abundance of stalls.
The 100 stall sites were occupied by 94 stallholders, which set a record for the event and reached full capacity for the Berry Park area.
The enormous range of stalls included soaps, candles, jewellery, leatherwork, garden plants and ornaments, bric-a-brac, patisserie, olive oils, condiments, fresh fruit, knitwear, cushions, pet treats, cards, photos, woodwork, toys, kids' treats, Lions cakes and puddings, mushrooms, donuts, pies and fresh coffee and, of course, the Mount Panorama Lions Club catering van.
As well as locals, many visitors were present, including a tour bus.
Adding to the carnival atmosphere was the RSL Band, which made a welcome reappearance at the event.
Donations were gratefully accepted at the entrance by Mount Panorama Lions Club members, all of which are to be donated to local flood relief.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.