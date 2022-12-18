Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video

Who was there at the Bathurst Wholefood Co-Op Christmas Mini Market?

December 18 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was music in the laneway when the Bathurst Wholefood Co-Op held its Christmas Mini Market on Saturday, December 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.