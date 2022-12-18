Who was there at the Bathurst Wholefood Co-Op Christmas Mini Market?

THERE was music in the laneway when the Bathurst Wholefood Co-Op held its Christmas Mini Market on Saturday, December 10.
It was a chance to stock up on some fridge and pantry essentials or Christmas gifts before the big day or to catch up with a friend in the Macquarie Plaza Laneway.
The Bathurst Wholefood Co-Op, a not-for-profit organisation that is owned and operated by its members, aims to support local farmers and bring organic farm-fresh produce to the people of Bathurst.
Gift vouchers are available at the co-op for those who are looking for a meaningful Christmas present for a loved one.
