BATHURST Regional Council has spoken, resolving to adopt an amendment to the Local Environment Plan (LEP) that would permit the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) to be built at a height of 29 metres.
The decision came at council's ordinary meeting tonight and followed two hours of impassioned comments from the community at the public forum earlier in the evening.
The majority of speakers objected to the amendment, but there were also others who urged council to support it.
In addition to their comments, council had received 217 submissions during the public consultation period weeks prior to the meeting.
Of those, 59 per cent were deemed either supportive or neutral, while 41 per cent were against the planning proposal regarding the LEP amendment.
During debate at the ordinary meeting, it was clear some councillors were conflicted over what decision to make.
Ultimately, the vote was seven-two in favour of the amendment, in line with the recommendation from council's planning staff.
"We need health services, we need these specialists in Bathurst. I'm sick of taking people out of this town," councillor Ian North said.
"... Let's get this process going, let's help Bathurst grow."
Council will now forward the BIMC planning proposal to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment for gazettal.
Its resolution does not grant development consent for the BIMC or the associated car park.
MORE TO COME
