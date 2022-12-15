'A fantastic future legacy': Councillors back height amendment for medical centre

"If the height and the bulk of these buildings is managed in such a way that it provides the community with a building that achieves design excellence, that creates an active street frontage with generous and attractive landscaping, that provides much-desired medical services, that builds an argument for tall, mature street trees throughout our city centre, that builds an argument that encourages active transport, that sends a message Bathurst is a progressive regional city, and that ultimately contributes to making Bathurst a vibrant livable city, does this development take us a step in that direction?" Cr Hogan said.

