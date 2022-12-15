Western Advocate

'A fantastic future legacy': Councillors back height amendment for medical centre

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:58pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre is proposed for a site at 252 Howick Street.

"THE majority of the community I represent are in favour of this development."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.