Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Myra Dawn won the Red Ochre feature race at Dubbo Showground on Friday night

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Turnbull's Myra Dawn took out the Red Ochre feature at Dubbo Showground on Friday evening. Picture by Coffee Photography

She may not have been the biggest runner in the Tipperary Equine Stud Red Ochre Fillies and Mares Classic but Steve Turnbull's Myra Dawn showed plenty of heart to take out the feature race at Dubbo Showground on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.